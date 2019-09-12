Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova tells us “it’s no game”

Sigh. The American attitude toward Russia reminds me a bit of World War II. Until the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbour, the US generally viewed the Axis Powers threat as a “European War.” A “European Problem.”

Then when the bombs came thrashing down on the US fleet in Pearl Harbor, the Americans realized their mistake and entered the war.

True, the media talks about Russia meddling in elections and threatening the democratic process. But’s that’s arguably only half the story.

In Canada or, perhaps I should call it CandyLand, Eastern European criminals have been gleefully gaining a presence, infiltrating the superstructure and thus able to influence this country in unprecedented ways.

There used to be more social justice web sites about Eastern European Organized Crime in Canada, say back in the 1990s. But these days they have more or less vanished.

Here’s a quote from CBC in 1999:

Police say criminal groups from Eastern Europe have become increasingly prominent in Canada since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. They blame the largely unguarded Canada-U-S border and weak controls on currency flow. One officer says the arrests are evidence parts of Canada are becoming sanctuaries for organized crime. Source: Eastern European Crime Ring | CBC

Why is nobody talking about this anymore? Is the topic just too hot to handle as the country slides into a quiet occupation?

Meanwhile, it seems many Canadians are so incredibly naive, they don’t see what’s happening.

And if any Americans do see it, they think it’s our problem, not theirs.

“Lax immigration policy” one American conveyed to me over the web. “We’re not so negligent in the USA.”

The error in this thinking is that Canada is rich in natural resources. We’re also fully wired, possessing the high tech infrastructure required for serious industrial growth.

Imagine if that growth were in the hands of a hostile power. And how that power could turn against and threaten America.

Sometimes we miss the biggest threat when it’s right in front of our eyes.

So while the USA harps on China and Chinese spies, they arguably miss the more serious problem of Eastern European operatives gaining a foothold in Canada, a geographically massive country that if fully occupied would be a formidable asset for a hostile power.

Let’s not forget that Eastern Europeans can be unbelievably clever.

Who put the first satellite in space? Or the first man in space?

Look it up.

It wasn’t Uncle Sam.