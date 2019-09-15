TOWHEY: Who will protect Canada from foreign spies? | Toronto Sun | + Opinion

The news Friday that a senior member of the RCMP was arrested on charges of spying should be a wake-up call for Canadians.

Opinion:

Has anyone ever seen the film Bullitt? How about Serpico?

Both of these films represent America coming to terms with systemic corruption in the 1960s and 70s. And this was a very healthy step for the USA. Instead of denying the problem of corruption, American filmmakers faced the issue head-on. A more recent effort that comes to mind is the TV series Brotherhood.

Canada, however, seems to be another story entirely. In the 1960s to 70s Canadian films… well, to be honest, I can’t even think of any at the moment. So let’s talk about Canadian TV. The Beachcombers was a homely tale about a guy who drove around in a barge and … again, the show was so lousy I can’t remember exactly what he did.

My point is that Canada has been in massive denial about corruption within its own borders.

We pretend we are some kind of humanitarian leader of the world all the while ignoring the fact that sh** happens right here.

Lately, in Toronto, the problem simply cannot be ignored. People are being killed in gang-related shootings sometimes several times in a single day. Some of those people, like Jane Creba, were innocent bystanders. The incidence of violence in Toronto has either skyrocketed or possibly is just being reported more often.

It’s hard to know.

But one thing is for certain, Canadians in Toronto cannot ignore the problem any longer.

As for the rest of Canada, I hope the (above linked) story opens the eyes of some incredibly naive Canadians who still keep their heads in the sand.

I’ve said it before and I will say it again.

Problems do not get solved when they are ignored. They have to be dealt with.

And that is why, even though I do not approve of practices like capital punishment and wanton bombings like we saw in Iraq, America probably remains a healthier democracy than Canada.

Both nations have problems. At least one of the two countries is talking about them.



Time for Canada to get real before we turn into some pathetic satellite for foreign crimelords who delight in skimming off our hard-earned tax dollars and giving jobs to their corrupt cronies.