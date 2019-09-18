One person’s look at the inherent conflict between individual freedom vs. freedom to not be harmed by another.

These days, I sometimes question the value of the First Amendment: freedom of speech. When I watch movies on Netflix and every other word is profanity, for instance. Or when the president tells four dynamic recently elected women in the U.S. House of Representatives to “go back to where you came from,” or denounces a major American city for being “rat-infested” as a cover for his racist beliefs. Why does our society have to endure such unfair, ugly uses of words?But of

Source: Why oppose banning books and free speech?