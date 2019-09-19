When news broke that Ortis, a senior civilian RCMP intelligence official, had been accused of violating secrecy laws, to his friends it just didn’t compute

Source: Who is Cameron Ortis?: RCMP espionage suspect’s journey from geeky teen to man of mystery

It seems a lot of relatively intelligent people who “go bad” come from questionable backgrounds and circumstances. This might involve a marginal religious affiliation, an identity crisis, punitive parents and some kind of pronounced teenage angst.

The key seems to be a sudden makeover or even name change, along with an unhealthy identification with fanciful spy films or other kinds of fantasy themes created by the entertainment industry.

“He’s like a James Bond guy all of a sudden,” one former classmate recalled.¹

Strange, indeed, that someone raised in a democratic country could sell out for a bit of cash.

But then, life is usually stranger than fiction.

