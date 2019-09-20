Theft of classified information by a senior intelligence officer could ‘cause grave injury to Canada’s national interests’

Source: Canada’s intelligence service: theft of information is ‘potentially devastating’ | World news | The Guardian

What is equally alarming but hardly surprising is that the CBC has focussed on the black/brownface scandal while roundly ignoring this extremely serious story.

The black/brownface scandal is, of course, extremely serious too. It compels us to reassess our history and current position with regard to equality within Canada.

It affects everyone.

But so does the RCMP spy story.

If we have moles in the upper echelons of Canadian security, all of Canada is at risk. In fact, the intrinsic values and practices that make our nation Canada are imperiled.

CBC’s response?

Oh yeah. Maybe we’ll post a web article or two about it.

Is this evidence that the ‘quiet occupation,’ as I called it just before the RCMP scandal broke, is more insidious and widespread than even I had suspected?

Or are the people at CBC just unduly selective?

It’s hard to know.

But as I wrote before the RCMP spy story hit the news:

