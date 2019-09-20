Videos from U.S. Navy pilots show objects accelerating to hypersonic speed and making movements a human crew couldn’t do.

Source: UFOs are real, US Navy says, calls them ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ in Blink-182’s Tom Delonge’s videos | abc7chicago.com

Reflection:

Maybe we’re finally at a place where we could accept that we are not the center of the universe and the only intelligent life to exist.

At the other end of the spectrum, we often hear the argument that because of the vastness of space, we are incredibly tiny and ontologically insignificant.

This too is wrong.

Each life matters, no matter how big or small, from angels to insects.

Morally, it is easy for us to judge others but really, it is only for God to make ultimate judgments.

Nobody is perfect, so although we might want to imprison some really egregious offenders, only God can say if they are worthy of heaven or not.

And ETs?

Well, some fundamentalists believe they are of Satan. Others embrace the idea of ETs uncritically. But I don’t take an extreme position, either way.

If ETs do exist, in all probability they would exhibit a similar range of ethical attitudes as we find on Earth: A few saints, a few tyrants, and a whole bunch of us somewhere in-between.

The above-linked article suggests the evidence is out there. So skeptics and scoffers might do well to consider a slightly larger worldview.