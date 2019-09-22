“A man wearing all white knocked at my door every night and I couldn’t look at him because his face was so shiny and bright.”

Source: Muslim convert to Christianity says Jesus appeared to him every night for weeks | Christian News on Christian Today

Opinion:

To some skeptics, this may sound implausible. Just another Christian site trying to promote Jesus to the masses.

I must admit that whenever someone says they “saw” Christ I become a bit skeptical myself. Still, we should keep an open mind.

One of my friends, some time ago, told me that Jesus came to him during a time of need. Apparently, Christ’s message to him was “just be.”

So when I was somewhat jubilantly going through a conversion to Catholicism back in the 1990s and asked my friend to join me at Mass one day, he declined. It wasn’t his way. He just had “to be.”

In all honesty, some days I feel like that too.

Fast-forward to another person whom I got to know through the web. She told me that Jesus came to her regularly, especially late at night when all was quiet. She also believed that she healed people at a distance. Again, I was skeptical but not entirely so.

I had read several accounts of the Catholic saints and it seemed to me that Jesus only comes to people after a prolonged period of suffering and purification. So that has been my bias. We have to “earn” a vision.

However, that’s probably wrong.

As I say, we should keep an open mind. Not carelessly open to believing anything without some kind of investigation.

But just open… and that goes in all directions.

In the Catholic book Prayer of the Warrior former New York Times journalist Michael Brown tells the story of an apparition of The Virgin Mary telling all the pilgrim Catholics that a local Muslim man in a small European village was a saint. Apparently, all the Catholics were amazed.