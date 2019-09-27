Greta Thunberg meets Trudeau, tells him he’s not doing enough to fight climate change | CBC News | + Opinion

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau this morning he’s not doing enough to protect the environment from the threat of runaway climate change.

Opinion: I agree that the planet is warming but I am not quite as alarmed as many folks. I also contest the supposedly watertight science that carbon is the only cause. Geothermal, orbital and solar changes could also come into play with observed temperature trends.

It actually disappoints me that we almost never see an intelligent discussion about the science – I would say scientism – behind the one-sided interpretation of the data advocated by so many scientists and activists.

However, I must admire Greta Thunberg for her poise. A teen holding audience with world leaders is astounding.