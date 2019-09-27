They may not have cracked the codes, but Russian agents gained insight into the activities of secret FBI teams tracking Russian operatives in the U.S.

Source: Russian spies in the U.S. collected encrypted FBI radio traffic in huge operation, but did they crack it?

Opinion: The world is pretty complicated and corrupt, it’s true. And anyone who doesn’t know that is either in denial or näive or just not ready to know. It takes a certain degree of psychological maturity to understand how convoluted things really are. Years ago I told people that I thought Canada was at risk of being occupied – bureaucratically speaking – by hostile Eastern Europeans.

I was mocked, patronized and even attacked for suggesting this. Thank God the recent RCMP story revealed that I wasn’t nuts. Just perceptive.

The irony is that news outlets decry anything that hints at the pervasive reality of espionage and organized crime. Yesterday MSNBC was saying how Trump acts like that guy in the Sopranos. A “mob boss,” they said. Well, wake up folks. Most of the world runs that way… in the background perhaps. But that makes it no less real.

We will never have a clean world. But some hostiles are worse than others. And that’s where the true politics come in.