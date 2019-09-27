Earthpages.org

Where does your recycling really end up? – Marketplace – CBC News


Marketplace producers go undercover overseas and pose as recycling brokers to expose the lucrative plastic waste business. We reveal that companies are willing to break the law to buy Canadian plastic and show how some of it is dumped and burned in illegal landfills, where the toxic fumes and run-off is making people sick. Back in Canada, we buy nine tonnes of plastic and secretly track where big companies are taking it. Will it actually get recycled?

Source: Where does your recycling really end up? – Marketplace – CBC News

