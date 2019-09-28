Better than Saturday morning TV… | Opinion

Opinion: When I was a kid Saturday morning was a kind of hallowed time. Just me and our old black & white TV. It was in the basement so I could be alone for a while while the adults did adult things.

The best TV shows back then were Star Trek, Dr. Who, The World at War, stuff like that. They came in fuzzy sometimes, especially if it was an American channel. But I didn’t care. Playing with the bunny ears was part of the fun.

Today is Saturday and I’m an adult now. But watching different video clips on the web reminds me of those early days.

One thing Americans do very well – and everyone knows it – is the art of spectacle.

I think future generations will look back on these impeachment proceedings and see them for the rank hypocrisy which they represent. The Republican Ronald Reagan was hated by liberals back in his day but time has made his image somewhat brighter. And I think the same thing could happen with Trump.

I’m not saying Trump is perfect. But he is consistent. Remember how early on he said, “Wouldn’t it be great if we got along with Russia?”

Well?

Perhaps he has become overconfident. That always gets you. But on the whole, I think he just says things – realities – that many people around the world are unwilling to accept. They prefer the fantasy.

As the British rock group Traffic once put it, there’s a “Shoot Out At The Fantasy Factory.”

Think on that before judging Trump too harshly.