As a society, we are increasingly waking up to the stresses and strains everyday life has on our mental health.

Source: Rise of the robot therapists and the psychiatry apps vying to replace humans

Opinion: As the above-linked article says, robot psychiatrists may not be here tomorrow but mental health chatbots are gaining in popularity.

I’m not surprised. If you look at the DSM (whatever-edition), the APA’s manual of mental disorders, it reads like a computer program—faulty and philosophically invalid but still a program. So most psychiatrists, school psychologists, teachers, and social workers will tend to view clients according to what they’ve been taught in this document, which after all, is laced with human bias.

It reminds me a bit of how when talking to a priest, we have to follow a certain script to make the interaction work. There are things you do and do not say.

Like the psychiatrist, the priest must adhere to his particular script or be out of a job.

The difference between a priest and a psychiatrist, however, is that the psychiatrist enjoys legal validity. That means their opinions have weight in a court of law.

Why I’m not exactly sure. But that’s the way of the world today.