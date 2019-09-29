Earthpages.org

Alleged RCMP spy owned a large number of encrypted computers: sources | CBC News | + Opinion


The RCMP intelligence director who now stands accused of preparing to leak secrets to a foreign entity or terrorist group kept a large number of encrypted computers at his home, making the investigation harder to crack, CBC News has learned.

Source: Alleged RCMP spy owned a large number of encrypted computers: sources | CBC News

Opinion: I’ve read elsewhere that Canada is a haven for foreign hostiles because we’re high tech, wired and ready to be exploited by those not bright enough to make an honest living.

