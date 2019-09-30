Children who have experienced child abuse or neglect are more likely to develop serious mental illness such as psychoses and bipolar disorder.

Source: Abused children four times more likely to develop mental illness

Opinion: Let’s play along for a moment and assume that psychiatric diagnostic categories are valid. If the claim made in the headline is true then why not call it mental injury?

It’s amazing how incredibly clued out so may psychiatrists and psychologists are when it comes to the basics of empathy, humility, and genuine understanding, which are essential ingredients for helping another person to heal.

Cold, cowardly brainiacs label and categorize human beings on the basis of spurious science and because they have that banner of “science” to hide behind, most of the public gobbles it up.

No wonder our world is so bloody sick.