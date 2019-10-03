Wanted by the FBI: Double Agents… huh? | + Opinion

Opinion: This seems a little bizarre to me but it might work. Basically, the FBI is trying to turn Russian agents into FBI informers I imagine by tempting them with the ‘good life’ of The American Dream.

However real or elusive that dream may be, at least the US is aware of the severe problem concerning Russian spies. In Canada, our news outlets still emphasize RCMP cardboard dummy speed traps and drug busts while largely ignoring the fact that a leading, high-level RCMP director is an alleged Russian spy.

Talk about deflecting the issue. No wonder most Canadians despise Trump. He arguably is an unconsciously projected scapegoat for corruption and hypocrisy happening right here in Canada. And the same dynamic probably applies to many syrupy, sycophant Dems south of the border.