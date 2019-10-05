Logos – What’s in a Word?

The term “logo” usually brings to mind stylized graphic art like the Apple logo or the Starbucks Mermaid.

Logos are important to branding in the 21st century. One could argue that the simple Earth image for this blog is a kind of logo, albeit a public domain one.

Throughout history, the word logos also contains different, deeper meanings.

In ancient Greece, logos literally means speech, account, reason, definition, rational faculty or proportion.¹

For Heraclitus (500 BCE) and later the Stoics, logos refers to an omnipresent reason that apparently pervades and regulates the universe. Philo of Judea (20 BCE to 50 CE) emphasizes the role of logos as an observable world pattern linking mankind to a Hellenistic Jewish understanding of God.

Some scholars maintain that Philo’s understanding of logos influenced the Church Fathers. Within early Christianity, the Greek word logos is found in John’s Gospel.

In the first chapter of The Gospel According to John, Jesus Christ is identified as “the Word” (Greek logos) incarnated, or made flesh. This identification of Jesus with the logos is based on Old Testament concepts of revelation, such as occurs in the frequently used phrase “the Word of the Lord”—which connoted ideas of God’s activity and power—and the Jewish view that Wisdom is the divine agent that draws man to God and is identified with the word of God. The author…used this philosophical expression…to emphasize the redemptive character of the person of Christ.²

Logos is usually capitalized in Christianity because it points to the inherent logic of God‘s Divine message revealed in the Holy Bible. As such, Logos also refers to Jesus Christ himself, spiritually present not just at his earthly conception³ but throughout the Old Testament—that is, back through time or perhaps better put, within all time.

The Christian Father Athanasius (circa 296–298 – 373), saw Logos as the second person of The Holy Trinity, namely the Son.

The term Logos is also implied among contemporary Christians. They say “The Word” with authoritative tones but when asked exactly what they mean they usually don’t know about the phrase’s historical and theological underpinnings.

The expression sounds good. It makes believers feel closer to God. Perhaps it does bring them closer to God and maybe that’s enough.

Let’s not forget that Christianity isn’t about possessing the keenest intelligence in the world. For Christian believers, intelligence is just one of many gifts. And many folks misuse their gift of intelligence. I could tell a story about a peculiar professor of religion but I won’t go there now.

Instead, I’ll just remind readers that what really matters for Christians is not clever words but rather, right thoughts, actions and a living relationship with God. That may seem trite to some. But when individuals with spiritual sensibilities grow older, getting in line with God’s will becomes immensely practical.

Hence the importance of Logos not just for Christians but for anyone who wishes to be right with God and others.

—

¹ See F. E. Peters, Greek Philosophical Terms: A Historical Lexicon (New York: New York University Press, 1967, p. 110) for further discussion.

² https://www.britannica.com/topic/logos

³ In Luke’s Gospel, Jesus and Mary were missionizing while Jesus was still in the womb. See https://biblehub.com/luke/1-41.htm

