Source: Fighting Corruption In The Former Soviet Republics Is Critical To Western Security | The National Interest

Opinion: More Cash for the Kreaminals…

Many Canadians are naïve. They don’t realize that with unprecedented immigration comes an increased risk of hostile foreign operators with criminal ties and selective background stories arriving here not to uplift but rather to drag the nation into a kleptocracy.

Recently a kind and likable US/Canadian TV personality gave a large sum of money to a Canadian university. When I heard that news, I thought, Oh the poor guy. He’s been living in the US so long, he probably thinks his home and native Canada is a citadel of pristine, uncorrupt decency.

Oh well. If donating makes him feel good I guess it’s a good thing. But if he knew how much his country has changed over the past few decades, I think he might have reconsidered.