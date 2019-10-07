Espionage isn’t a typical charge that the government lays. However, Chinese professor Hao Zhang is accused of being a spy that collaborated with the…

Source: Espionage Trial of Chinese Professor Accused of Stealing Tech Begins | CloudWedge

Opinion:

“What? Your professor is a hostile spy? I’m sorry mate but I think you are delusional…”

This is the kind of messaging you will probably receive even if you are right in suspecting that a professor isn’t quite right, as the old saying goes.

People trust academics. Look at the news. Studies and causes launched by academics are treated as if they had some kind of religious sanctity. Academics cannot be spies, they’re too noble and dedicated to their pedagogical calling. If they really were money-grubbing monsters, they would have gone into business or law.

Right.

These are the existing stereotypes. But in reality… well, reality is often far stranger than simplistic stereotypes.

Academia is actually a perfect place for intelligent hostiles to hide out, precisely because many naïve folks do not suspect professors of having any more political intent than perhaps getting funded for their next research project.

Academics get a free pass. They can be international spies, organized criminals or a lovely combo of the two and nobody suspects a thing. At least, nobody on the outside of a bad actor’s web of crime, corruption, and horrendous – even frightening – human rights abuses.

I write this with some trepidation because I know how gullible and trusting most people are. But like any serious ailment, if left unidentified and untreated, systemic corruption just spreads and worsens to the point of no return. In societal terms, that would be democratic death where only a superficial appearance of democracy exists over an actual kleptocracy.

That’s where we’re headed if we don’t act now.

What’s your choice?