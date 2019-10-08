Greta Thunberg effigy hanging from bridge sparks outrage, police investigating ‘aggravated threats’ | MEAWW | + Opinion

The effigy was found on a day when thousands of Extinction Rebellion activists protested in cities around the world seeking ‘valid action’ on climate change.

Opinion: I didn’t want to post the image that goes with this story on the main page of Earthages.org. Frankly, it’s too dark and perverse.

One may not agree with everything Ms. Thunberg says, but to do something like this is truly sick.

However, I don’t believe in censorship regarding what’s happening in the world today. So if you wish to see the image, click on the above photo. Be warned, however. Whoever was behind this tapped into something satanic.