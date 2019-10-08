Politics – A many-sided beast?

Admittedly, I write a lot about corruption and international criminals. On the one hand, I think it is appropriate. Too many people haven’t a clue about what’s really going on around them. They pay their taxes thinking their money is going to the right places. They believe job opportunities and hiring practices are fair and above board.

IMO if they found out the real story, they’d at first be shocked and saddened and then ultimately up in arms.

But they don’t hear the real story. They hear spin. And lots of it.

So on the other hand, a part of me realizes that politicians must work in the real world. If this were heaven, politicians wouldn’t need to imply, exert subtle pressure and make compromises for a perceived greater good.

That said, this is not heaven. And watching Adam Schiff this morning I couldn’t believe his pious tones as if he didn’t realize that the entire world pretty much works the way he is currently deploring.

I wonder how long this holier-than-thou act will hold up?