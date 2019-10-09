Vulgar or protected speech? Supreme Court examines ‘FUCT’ trademark claim – CNNPolitics | + Opinion

Earthpages.org

Entrepreneur Erik Brunetti says he founded a clothing brand — called FUCT — in 1990 to question authority and the assumptions of society. On the way, he also triggered a First Amendment dispute that has landed at the highest court in the land.

Opinion: Here’s another backtrack. I’ve been going thru my WordPress dashboard and found a whole bunch of unpublished drafts that for whatever reasons didn’t make the front page. Perhaps I was in a puritanical mood that day. I’m not sure. Today, everything is fair game.

