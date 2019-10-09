Admissions Files Hacked

Source: Three private colleges have admissions files hacked

Opinion: This story is a few months old because my initial comments were far too exacting. So here’s my watered-down version:

Anyone halfway aware who has journeyed through academia will suspect that in some instances professors choose their favored clones to carry on the banner of mediocrity that nepotism usually brings.

I would go as far as to suggest that in some instances sham interviews are held when a given employment decision is made well in advance. This would help to keep the appearance of a meritocracy intact, even if just a pretext.

One thing is sure.

Cruddy practices beget substandard outcomes… and it’s no secret that the vast majority of academic publications are read by no one.