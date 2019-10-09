More Phony Baloney On The “Trash Trump” Front

While most everyone loved former President Obama and his great oratorical skills, I got the impression that he didn’t give a hoot about my country, Canada. Same thing with Hillary Clinton.

Granted, most Americans see Canada as a nice place to drive in the summertime, and that’s about all.

Not on their radar. And that’s fair, I suppose.

That much said, there are some exceptions to our widespread invisibility. And I treasure my US contacts who are open-minded enough to explore beyond their own borders.

Returning to the topic at hand, however, Tucker Carlson at FOX makes a good point about what some see as the ridiculous hypocrisy of the impeachment proceedings. Judging from the general lack of “likes” by US visitors whenever I present an argument that doesn’t by default trash Trump, I assume many Americans are just as duped by the Dems as most Canadians are.

I believe I see through many of the Dems. And I think in fairness to Trump we should look at both sides of the argument. He may be an older white male – very uncool these days – but he has human rights too.

Watch this:

John Kerry's comments on foreign leaders during 2004 election season resurface amid Trump-Ukraine controversy https://t.co/nNE2RTJX3P #FoxNews — earthpages.org (@earthpages) October 9, 2019