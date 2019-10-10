A statistical report published by the World Health Organization recently, declared India as the most depressed country in the world

Source: A Spiritual Approach To Mental Health

Opinion:

The material and sometimes psychological devastation in India was pretty obvious even when I studied there in the late 1980s. I remember an American student saying what a load of b.s. the popular idea was that India is the “Guru of the World.”

While out walking in public she once disdainfully said, “This place is more like hell.”

Some other non-Indian students felt that way but not all of them.

Myself, I could see a beauty in many everyday Indian people that seemed to be lacking in my materially wealthier home of Canada. But yes, there were whole Indian families living on baked sidewalks among dingy pigeons and dirt. It was pretty awful in many instances.

For me, finding my soul, as the above article talks about, was step one in my journey. When I first “awoke” it ironically was in India.

In the beginning, the process was a bit uneven and thank God I wasn’t living in Canada. Many of the Bengali people – God bless them – recognized what I was going through and treated me not just with respect but with a kind of honor. They called me “Michael-da” which loosely meant “brother Michael.” In other words, I was almost one of them.

Not only that. I also had an informal guru, fell in platonic love with his daughter and still hold her in very high regard to this day.

When I converted to Catholicism about a decade later the lens changed again. Suddenly I saw a higher level of beauty hidden from me in my youth. So it didn’t matter where I was or who I was with.

When I go to Mass in Toronto the mix of worshippers includes people from all corners of the world.

Some women wear headscarves, others dye their hair pink, purple or turquoise. Some wear modest clothing, others revealing blouses and tapered jeans emphasizing their hot bods.

Likewise, some men wear suits or Mr. Cleaver style sweaters and slacks, others skimpy shorts and T’s, showing off their hot bods.

As the Good Book says, it doesn’t matter (Matt 6: 25-34).

After my stay in India, the open and expansive “Michael-da” didn’t cut the mustard and was seen as a bit weird among some of my co-workers and former friends in Ontario.

I found myself facing another daunting challenge of reverse culture shock and spiritual disconnect. Some Western people were nice to me about it, even if not fully understanding. Others were pretty nasty.

Finding Christ through Catholicism saved my skin and elevated my soul at the same time. Or I should say, elevates it because my spiritual practice is a daily and prayerful defense against and overcoming of the negative forces and powers that try to bring me down, obscure my focus and lessen my joy.