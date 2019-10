John Lennon’s least favourite Beatles song revealed

Opinion:

Follow the links and listen to the song. You might be amazed that the author of “Give Peace A Chance” just a few years earlier wrote this piece—also, that the Beatles and society at large went along with it without batting an eyelash.

Was Lennon simply representing a violent and misogynist person or indirectly condoning such things?