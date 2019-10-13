It’s Thanksgiving weekend in Canada and…

I’d just like to thank all the wonderful, alternative, sometimes eccentric and ‘off the grid’ type of people whom I’ve gotten to know through the web.

Sometimes I just get so sick and tired of the mainstream media I can’t watch nor read it. Most news anchors seem to be primarily promoting themselves. I guess we all do that to varying degrees but we also need REAL alternatives out there. Not just conventional narratives… “Liberal” or “Conservative, “Democrat or Republican” (with a nod to my US friends).

When I feel that way, I usually catch up on reciprocating my “likes” and “follows.”

I realize I’m not always the best at doing that. Believe me, this is a one-man show and I am a busy guy. Not only do I have blogging duties but also a real life replete with family and friends—and all must be kept in proper balance.

Then there’s my churchgoing side, which is another kettle of fish, to use the old Christian metaphor.

Last night I was scanning some old photos down in the basement. This landscape used to mean the world to me. I took this pic around Thanksgiving, sometime in the 1990s.

Happy Thanksgiving to all my internet pals. You mean more to me than you probably know. Even when I don’t get back as often as I should! 🙂

And since it’s Canadian Thanksgiving, I’ll leave you with a Leonard Cohen quote.

Ring the bells that still can ring

Forget your perfect offering

There is a crack, a crack in everything

That’s how the light gets in.

* * *

* * *