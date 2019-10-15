New Changes at Earthpages.org

Well, Thanksgiving is over in Canada and that always marks the end of summer for me. I realize it’s still a bit warmer in most of the US but up here we’re getting frost warnings and the like.

That seasonal change always makes me feel a bit different and kindles a desire to make corresponding changes to Earthpages… usually resulting in a slightly chillier theme appropriate for Canadian winters — which are no joke!

Also, with the old theme I always felt a bit of pressure to come up with good images when posting news stories here.

This theme erases that pressure because the front page doesn’t show a hideous GRAY BLANK if no image is posted.

So there may be, may not be images in each post.

The upshot of this change is that I will be able to update current news links here much, much faster (not having to worry about getting a good image and where to host/link to it).

We’ll see how this works.

I like to test things out.

Sometimes my formatting changes flop. Other times they help.

Basically, I just want to put the fun and immediacy back into my blog. 🙂