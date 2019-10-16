Michał Matlak: If there’s Brexit, and there are negotiations on the future relationship, what kind of relationship would you favor? Guy Verhofstadt: An association agreement—and it should be as deep as possible. Membership is the best option, but if it’s not possible, let’s cooperate in as many domains as possible. Michał Matlak: What about other member states—are they ready to renounce their sovereignty in a Federal Europe? Guy Verhofstadt: Well, their sovereignty doesn’t exist in a globalized world. Sovereignty means that you can decide your own path. European states on their own are not able to do that. There’s only European sovereignty, if any. Only then can we decide on the European way of life.

Source: ‘Sovereignty Doesn’t Exist in a Globalized World’: An Interview with Guy Verhofstadt | by Michał Matlak | NYR Daily | The New York Review of Books