Super quick review of a highly respected flick – The Social Network (2010)

Reader – What? You are reviewing a movie that’s nine years old? I know Canada is a bit behind but nine years?

Me – Well, I just watched it again the other night. It was a library DVD so who gives..?

* * *

At first, I couldn’t remember if I had seen this film. I guess it didn’t make a huge impression the first time around. But I had seen it. Maybe snippets on TV, maybe from a DVD. I can’t remember.

After a while, I began recognizing scenes and concluded that I must have watched at least some of it, many years ago.

This time, for the most part, I enjoyed it. Apparently, Mark Zuckerberg did not like this film’s depiction of himself. And I don’t blame him.

Looking over Wikipedia, it seems much of the drama is fictional. So keeping that in mind, it still is an inspiring film.

I thought of how my blog, Earthpages, began with great expectations. And then the reality sunk in. It’s hard to be hugely popular when you are not concerned with spouting all the phony crap that most people take for truth. Being different has a price. Some innovators make it big time, others die in obscurity.

So as I watched this film I compared Zuckerberg’s meteoric success with my slow, creeping advance. Instead of depressing me, however, it inspired—almost agitated me, to be honest. That’s probably because I am a sensitive person and the creepy persona portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg (who played Zuckerberg) might have rubbed off on me for a while.

Not exactly sure what happened but I did find myself a bit edgy for an hour or so after watching this film.

I redirected the vicarious energy into yesterday’s movie review, Solo: A Star Wars Story. I had hoped to review this film too but didn’t have the time nor oomph after finishing the draft for Solo.

Today, The Social Network already seems dated. A lot has happened in nine years. Last year Zuckerberg was in hot water (sort of) for the Cambridge Analytica scandal. And now we realize our data isn’t necessarily our data. None of this, of course, was in the aged 2010 movie. The big scandal back then was about intellectual property rights.

Apparently, there have been rumblings about a sequel. If this happens, it will need to be quite different from the first film. Scenes of youths punching in code is no longer cool nor cutting edge. And the internet has changed so much that, well, it’s not really all that exciting these days. Mobile devices, apps and other extraneous gadgets are vying for the crown of tech titillation as we approach 2020.

This film may misrepresent Zuckerberg, but as a semi-fictional drama about friendship, career aspirations and betrayal, it is well done. Anyone who has been screwed over by someone smiling and winking at you will probably want to watch this a second time.