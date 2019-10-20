Dominique Holley says she was raised by her family in Sarnia, Ont., to advocate for social justice. So it should come as no surprise that the 29-year-old entrepeneur — a more recent transplant from Guelph, Ont.

Source: Toronto woman biking across Ontario to raise human trafficking awareness | Toronto Sun

Opinion: People will get up in arms over a supposedly imminent climate catastrophe but most don’t give a damn about how Eastern European organized crime groups (and others) routinely profit from their direct involvement in creating extreme human misery.

Glad to see another Canadian actually cares. Frankly, I’m pissed off at the apathy not only in this country but abroad.