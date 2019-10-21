Hans Eysenck comes under fire – again. Stephen Fleischfresser reports.

Source: Is this “one of the worst scientific scandals of all time”? | Cosmos

Opinion: If we question psychology and psychiatry today, chances are we get a muted response at best.

People are afraid of stirring up that pot because, well, meds might make the difference between life and death for some folks. I get that. But still, that doesn’t mean that psychological science is always good science. And not talking about reasonable concerns is a sure-fire way to reinforce potentially bad science.

So ditch the fear and mindless conformity. Let’s really talk. Not just within the PC parameters but within the whole scope of our human intelligence.