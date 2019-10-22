Readers, Book Lovers – There’s a new version of Calibre!

And it rocks. I liked the old version so much that I was hesitant to try out the new. Sometimes new software versions just add bloat and longer loading times, being heavier programs than their forerunners.

This is not the case with Calibre 4.2.0. I find it more intuitive and with better options than the last, 3rd version.

Most notably, the lookup, dictionary and other options are far better integrated.

If you like to read, I urge you to check this out. I’m using it with Windows 10 Home. But it is available for several platforms.

As you can see from the screenshot of Dumas’ The Count of Monte Cristo, you can opt for a variety of footers and headers. I chose footers for total page location (left), chapter location (middle) and current time data (right). There are additional options too, but this is the data I usually prefer to see while reading.

All in all, a great program. I highly recommend it for reading via your PC.