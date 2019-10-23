ENN: A Tale of Two Cities – The kangaroo court looks surprisingly modern

This morning while watching a 1989 GTV adaptation of Dickens’ classic, A Tale of Two Cities, I couldn’t help but notice how much this sequence reminded me of the incredibly biased CNN coverage of the US impeachment process. So I thought it would be fun to start up ENN, namely, Earthpages News Network, to illustrate some of the timeless hypocrisies that keep coming up today.

Here we have the accuser and the accused in a situation that has been around for thousands of years, back to Pilate and Christ (and I imagine many kangaroo courts before that time), up to St. Joan of Arc, St. Thomas More, and many others who have been set up and unjustly sentenced.

I can’t remember how the book pans out. We read it back in high school, which IMO was way too early for juvenile minds to fully appreciate. Probably some egghead on the Education Board thought it was important, which it is, but still, the tale is an adult one, not really suitable for minors too green and not seasoned enough to understand real politics throughout the ages.

At least, I wasn’t ready for it. Maybe other students were…