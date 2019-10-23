Little Richard – Overlooked Kingpin of Rock and Roll?

Little Richard (born Richard Wayne Penniman on December 5, 1932) was a Rock and Roll pioneer. His hits include “Long Tall Sally,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Tutti Frutti.”

Little Richard began singing gospel tunes before he was discovered. He emphatically claims to be the largely overlooked originator of Rock and Roll.

In the early 1960s, Little Richard tried to rekindle his former glory. One of his guitarists during this period was Jimi Hendrix, although the two didn’t get along because of their vastly different lifestyles.

Also in his band was a young prodigy, Billy Preston, who would later enjoy a successful solo career and play with the Beatles on Let it Be and Abbey Road, along with the Rolling Stones on several albums.

Little Richard was at his zenith a few years before I was born. For whatever reasons he doesn’t really resonate with me although many artists who charted before my time do—artists like Paul Robeson, Jackie Wilson, Chuck Berry, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Patsy Cline and Hank Williams.

A plethora of stars credit Little Richard as an important influence on their musical careers, including Michael Jackson and Elton John, who said:

When I saw Little Richard standing on top of the piano, all lights, sequins and energy,” he noted, “I decided there and then that I was going to be a rock ‘n’ roll piano player!¹

