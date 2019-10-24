Facebook – Should tech companies decide for us what’s true and false?

It seems Facebook will make an attempt to filter out obvious fraud and deception by hostile foreign powers but still allow American politicians to potentially mislead.

The new prohibitive measures probably won’t probe high-level, backroom corruption where politicians have an economic interest in allowing foreign powers to lead them around by the nose, either through investments, perks, bribes or threats, but it will block some of the more obvious, heavy-handed attempts to hinder democracy.*

Should tech companies decide for us what's true and false? Zuckerberg is right in saying "NO." It's time we began to think for ourselves and stop blaming others for our own shortcomings. #tech #spin #media pic.twitter.com/jN33P0N359 — earthpages.org (@earthpages) October 24, 2019

Zuckerberg also wants to create a digital currency, which long-winded members of congress arguably are using as a vehicle to puff up their sails. In response, Zuckerberg argues that China is no slouch and if the Western world doesn’t get on board we will be behind.

Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook on Capitol Hill https://t.co/ZDcjeNerA8 — earthpages.org (@earthpages) October 24, 2019

—

* Not investigating clandestine international corruption isn’t Facebook’s responsibility, that job rests on intelligence agencies (assuming they are not irrevocably compromised).