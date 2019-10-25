BOOK REVIEW: AI and the future of human beings all comes down to one word: control | + Opinion

Stuart Russell’s book is a serious overview of the artificial intelligence challenge

Opinion:

The scary future that pessimists often outline isn’t just about physical robots controlling us. That may be part of it, for sure. I actually had a dream once where you had to walk in certain areas of the street and if you deviated you would be zapped by large overhead electronic ‘butterfies.’ That was just a dream and probably symbolic but I think it points to an even greater concern than physical coercion.

Back when people were still interested in the Humanities – that is, thinking for themselves – and not brainwashed by scientism there was this idea floating around the universities called “bad faith.” It had to do with the philosopher J.-P. Sartre, who at one time was quite fashionable, just as thinkers like Michel Foucault and Jean Baudrillard would become sometime later.

Wikipedia sums up bad faith quite well:

Bad faith (French: mauvaise foi) is a philosophical concept utilized by existentialist philosophers Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre to describe the phenomenon in which human beings, under pressure from social forces, adopt false values and disown their innate freedom, hence acting inauthentically.

For me, I saw bad faith in grad studies when otherwise okay guys and gals would behave like frightful little robots. The effect was so pronounced that with my mind’s eye I could almost ‘see’ some kind of weird, dark energy hovering above them, unduly influencing their activities. At least, this is how it looked to me. You have to remember that I am an intuitive person, so I tend to perceive or ‘see’ subtle things that most people would think is just sci-fi or fantasy. It might be my brain imaging my thoughts, perceptions, and imaginings, or it might be a real thing. I can’t be sure, of course.

But I remember ‘seeing’ this scary subtle energy over certain members of the department at the U. The feeling was almost like a totalitarian office building, where certain heavies and their hierarchically arranged underlings must comply with the majordomo or else.

Now let’s take this a step further.

If the majordomo happens to be a kingpin or queen bee for international organized crime, and gets his or her power not from academic excellence but from subtle threats, intimidation and rigged hiring practices, then s/he and everyone under him/her who complies with his/her nefarious farce are acting in bad faith.

To me, the oppressive, controlling energy associated with this dynamic is one of the most destructive threats we have to resist and overcome for future generations. In fact, this might be more serious than climate change in terms of overall quality of life.

Again, I know it sounds like sci-fi but if you watch people in rotten organizations and how they behave, you might get an inkling of what I’m talking about. They act more like robots than human beings, giving up their freedom to choose and doing things they no doubt will later regret.

And that’s bad faith… in any time or place.