Lucien Lévi-Bruhl – Forerunner to Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell

Lucien Lévi-Bruhl (1857-1939) was an innovative French anthropologist whose studies of so-called primitive cultures had an impact on depth psychology, sociology, and philosophy.

Lévi-Bruhl believed that so-called primitive cultures existed in a ‘pre-logical,’ mystical state of mind characterized by non-contradiction and, more importantly, participation in a collective, totemic idea.

He contrasted the ‘pre-logical’ to the apparently individualized, ‘rational’ peoples possessing contemporary scientific cognition.

From this, Lévi-Bruhl made a fundamental distinction between ‘primitives’ (or ‘natives’) and Western ‘moderns’ or the ‘scientific’ mind. He also believed that mankind naturally evolved from the primitive to the scientific, this being an inevitable process.

In his work How Natives Think (1910), Lévy-Brühl speculated about what he posited as the two basic mindsets of mankind, “primitive” and “Western.” The primitive mind does not differentiate the supernatural from reality, but rather uses “mystical participation” to manipulate the world. According to Lévy-Brühl, moreover, the primitive mind doesn’t address contradictions. The Western mind, by contrast, uses speculation and logic.¹

Late in his career, Lévi-Bruhl conceded that modern people also experience mystical dimensions—but not as visibly as so-called primitives. C. G. Jung adopted Lévi-Bruhl’s term participation mystique to assert that the ‘collective unconscious’ is a buried storehouse of psychological energy inherited from mankind’s ancestral past.

Later, Joseph Cambell would popularize Jung’s ideas into the 1980s, contributing to and commenting on the film Star Wars in terms of its timeless mythic appeal.

It is hard to know if Lévi-Bruhl’s notion that moderns are not as mystical as their forebears has any merit to it. It could be that Lévi-Bruhl only knows and sees non-mystical people so, therefore, assumes mystics aren’t too deep in contemporary society. After all, a non-mystical intellectual would probably think a bona fide mystic was “simple” or “not too bright.”

For instance, the man in the milk store or that woman at the supermarket checkout counter. Some folks – rich or poor – could have deep inner lives that go unnoticed by the worldly-wise.

It takes, if you will, an open eye to recognize another soul filled with numinosity.² Those blinded by worldliness, materialism, and scientism will likely just see folly where spiritual brilliance resides.

As the old saying goes, pigs in sh** don’t know they are in sh**.

And I personally think that some supposedly religious people and their hokey, avaricious leaders wouldn’t recognize Jesus if he sat beside them on a bus—assuming they would be humble enough to actually take a bus.

¹ http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucien_L%C3%A9vy-Bruhl (Wiki quote from an entry dated 2011/01/05). Note that the term “Western” has been dropped in the current Wikipedia entry. Here’s a discussion about the term: https://www.anthro.ox.ac.uk/sites/default/files/anthro/documents/media/jaso21_1_1990_33_46.pdf

² I’m thinking of the New Testament idea of Let thine eye be single https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matthew_6:22

