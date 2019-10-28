There are harmful chemicals present in everyday products that we use. We absorb up to 60% of what we put on our skin. Children’s bodies absorb 40-50% more than adults. They are at highest ris…

Source: Harmful Chemicals In Everyday Products – Be Inspired..!!

Opinion:

We’re exposed to so many things it is easy to become densitized or blasé and just say, “Oh well, I’m tough.”

But as I get older I am becoming more aware of just how much garbage goes into our system—physically and spiritually.

Even our tap water is fluorinated. And the holy places for me are sometimes pretty dank, spiritually speaking. I have to hang out at the back of the church on Sundays lest I risk being slimed. No kidding.

So I’m sensitive. There are pros and cons to that.

One thing I have adopted over the years is trusting in natural over heavy-handed manmade solutions. Yes, I still get my gums frozen at the dentist. But no, I don’t use conditioner in my hair anymore.

My conditioner is super cheap and effective. Just don’t slavishly wash your hair every day—something Europeans have known for decades but which remains a bit of an anomaly here in North America.

