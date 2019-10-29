Transparency International has been leading the global fight against corruption for the past 26 years. To continue to do so in the future…

Source: Facing future corruption challenges — trends of the next decade

Opinion:

Whenever I see data from organizations like this the first thought is — Oh, and these people are immune to corruption within their own organization?

That might be cynical, it might not be.

And I certainly do not intend to cast aspersions on this particular organization.

However, human nature being what it is, I am a bit skeptical in general; but my skepticism doesn’t mean the figures posted by individual organizations are necessarily meaningless.

Corruption by its very nature is a tough study. Bribes, subtle threats, sexploitation and rigged hiring practices are by definition committed in secret or so cleverly executed that they cannot be easily proved as such.

In many cases, I believe folks don’t fully know what’s going on around them. Kreaminals are so cagey they can virtually occupy a country (like Canada) and the vast majority of the population willfully pay their taxes, supposing the money is managed fairly and going to the right places.

Due to this ignorance and bias, countries like Canada rate pretty low on corruption indexes. But I’m not convinced this is entirely fair to those poorer countries that the wealthier ones love to point a finger at.

I mean, if politicians are on the take from a foreign power, how clean is that? And I quote from a recent article dealing with the incredible and – surprise, surprise – largely ignored RCMP scandal:

So willfully blind are government ministers and their civil service mandarins, that the director of Canada’s spy service took the almost unprecedented step of speaking out publicly about the threat in 2010. Richard Fadden, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service told the CBC foreign agents had infiltrated all levels of government in Canada. He specifically stated two provincial cabinet ministers and a number of other government officials were “under the control” of foreign spies. (Source: Who will protect Canada from foreign spies? [emphasis added])