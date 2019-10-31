Claude Lévi-Strauss – Do his binary structures tell us about the world or himself?

Claude Lévi-Strauss (1908- ) was a Brussels-born French social anthropologist who was influenced by the classical sociologist, Emile Durkheim.

Levi-Strauss took a structuralist approach to the study of kinship, ritual, and myths within so-called primitive societies. Noting that human beings use language to classify cultural objects, he believed that we do so with a series of binary classifications—e.g. black vs. white, hot vs. cold, raw vs. cooked, dead vs. alive.

All objects are understood in relation to other objects, so for Lévi-Strauss our way of understanding outer reality mirrors fundamental structures within the human mind.

Lévi-Strauss generalized a theory, one originally based on specific groups, to try to explain universal cultural patterns. This theory suggests that so-called savage and civilized cognition are essentially the same.

During his intellectual development, Lévi-Strauss also asked whether the tendency to structure the environment came from the inside (inherited brain structures) or outside (arbitrary social structures).

In contrast to John Locke’s tabula rasa, Lévi-Strauss came to see the external environment as something classified according to innate mental structures. Lévi-Strauss also believed that Sigmund Freud’s work contributed to a structuralist perspective because Freud tried to explain human history and psychology according to underlying laws.

In The Raw and the Cooked (1966), Lévi-Strauss suggests that music behaves like mythology because both “appeal to mental structures that the different listeners have in common.”¹

His Mythologiques (1964-72) proposes that a systematic order undergirds all forms of cultural expression.

Lévi-Strauss has been critiqued for generalizing or better put projecting his own way of structuring data onto other people and groups.

Also relevant to a critique of Lévi-Strauss, contemporary psychiatry has demonstrated that individual brains may differ significantly by the degree of differentiation found within given regions of the brain. Einstein, for instance, apparently had an unusually high degree of differentiation in areas associated with abstract thinking.

Lévi-Strauss’ structuralist theories may be attractive to some who for whatever reason wish to simplify our complex world to simple binary oppositions but from my perspective, the interest lies chiefly in the history of ideas.

Structuralism might my catch attention – as do ancient Greek models of the atom or centuries-old angelology – but it’s arguably not too relevant to contemporary theory.

