Deadpool 2 – Not a fantasy but a snapshot

I was mixed about this film. One the one hand, it had some innovative features like talking about itself. But on the other hand, it seemed pretty crass, vulgar and violent.

This morning while watching the news I learned that Toronto residents rallied to block the filming of violent film sequences where a lethal van attack had been.

The old sociological question raises its ugly head once again: Do violent films reflect a violent society or contribute to societal violence?

Deadpool 2 gives off messages about how all kinds of sexuality are okay while racism and not liking LGBTQ values are terrible.

This came off pretty thin and was probably more about careful research on what would best sell in today’s ideological climate.

Seems it’s okay to use the Mother-F word in this film, which I personally think is a horrible, degrading descriptor. But if you don’t like Hindi-pop, and happen to be an older white male, you are racist.

To me, this was a good example of North American superficiality and knee-jerk political correctness.

There was a time when I liked Hindi-pop but after converting to Catholicism found that the music had an adverse effect on me. Basically, it spaces me out and I don’t like that. So does that make me, an older white guy, racist?

No, it does not. It just means that I no longer like a particular type of music and am no longer comfortable with Hinduism as a personal path.

To suggest that that would be racist is a clannish act of symbolic violence.

But then, this film delights in violence. The opening scenes are just filled will rapid-fire killing.

I didn’t like a joke about Canada being second-best at everything until I realized Ryan Reynolds was born and grew up in Vancouver. Then I laughed.

I can be a bit oversensitive about Canada jokes coming from the US. But I’m working on that. 🙂

On the plus side, Deadpool 2 has a certain irony about it that makes it real. And although it had a slow start, it did pick up once the X-Men / X-Force hit the scene.

The character Lucky was cool. I liked how she danced her way through peril as if riding some kind of enchanted wave.

As a final plus, the scenes at the end about meeting up with loved ones in heaven was pretty effective.

This is another library DVD and I’m glad I didn’t pay to see it in theatres. I actually rarely go to theatres because I like to control the volume so as to not damage my hearing.

Definitely an old white guy… but certainly not racist.

Actually, you know, my skin is more pale pink than white. And black people are more brown than black. With so many skin color variations on this planet, wouldn’t it be nice if we just all got over it and realized how silly it is to make distinctions based on pigmentation?

As Martin Luther King put it, quoted in this film:

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

By calling someone “slightly racist” because they don’t like a particular type of music, Deadpool 2 is miles away from this.

Like its predecessor, Deadpool 2 pushed a few buttons and that’s okay. It made me think, which is more than I can say about a lot of the stuff being put out there today.

As a final note, I don’t agree with Scorsese and Coppola about the apparent inanity of Marvel films. They’re just different. The artistry is there. But it’s definitely 21st century.

When will 20th Century Fox get around to updating its corporate name, anyhow?