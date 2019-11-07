More Prayers for the Dead

This being the month of November, it’s generally a somber time to remember those who have passed before us. I made a preliminary stab at remembrance here (See Part II). But after finishing, more departed souls came to mind. People whom I’ve never met yet who have made a difference in my life.

So the list continues. I may add more periodically throughout the month.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. I think Mozart is finally realizing in the next world that being regarded as one of the greatest composers of all time does not make you equal to God.

Ray Thomas. Sweet and gentle flautist from the vintage rock band, The Moody Blues. (They were Brits so I used the British spelling for flutist). I loved the Moodies so much as a kid that I almost felt like they were family. I guess most major stars do that to their fans. Some kind of false identification. Or was it really p a s t l i f e i n v o l v e m e n t *enter Twilight Zone music*, as I once thought? Most likely false ID.

Just like Ray’s song, I found that in life the tide rushes in, and washes your castles away. But memories. Well, they’re forever. And nobody can steal or cheat those away from you. I saw the Moodies live in Toronto twice. The first time I had powerful binoculars and could see – in the darkness behind the stage – that Ray was nervous just before coming out to do his famous Nights In White Satin flute solo. The other band members gently encouraged him to come out. And he nailed it.

In their heyday, The Moodies represented the power of the group. That’s why they sorta lost it when certain members began to leave or be expelled. Still unclear just what happened.