Earthpages Book of Remembrance

November is a month to remember those who have passed before us. I began this project a few days ago and continue with someone else who came to mind last night after posting my second entry.

Keith Moon was the brilliant and frenetic drummer for the British rock band, The Who, up to the release of the album Who Are You.

To me, this was the last great Who album. One weekend while my parents were away my friends and I blasted my new amp with the newly released song “Who Are You,” one of my personal favorites. When I saw The Who live that year at Maple Leaf Gardens, I cheered so loud that I was a bit hoarse the next morning.

The other teen favorite, of course, was the classic track on which Moon also drums, “We Won’t Get Fooled Again,” on the Who’s Next record.

The irony of this revolutionary anthem is that everyone was fooled again. The gun still rules, although masked behind pious words, democratic duplicity and educational elitism.

Oh well. The song remains.

Here’s Sina’s take. She makes it easy to see just how good good drummers really are. Every hit she makes is authentic to the original recording by Moon.

As for Moon, he died just after the release of Who Are You. The message on the back of the album cover chair he’s seated on is haunting: Not to be taken away.