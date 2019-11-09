Unlike the case for many criminal offences, Ortis had the burden of demonstrating why he should be freed on bail while he awaits trial

Source: RCMP espionage suspect Cameron Ortis has bail revoked by court | National Post

Opinion:

Well, I was right.

I found it alarming that this person would be allowed to live with his parents and be told not to use the internet while awaiting trial.* Turns out his bail was revoked by a judge.

Now, how long will it take for the rest of Canada to round up the spies who are jeopardizing the health of this country?

Hopefully not too long. Like any disease, espionage spreads once it is established in the target host.

Hopefully not too long. Like any disease, espionage spreads once it is established in the target host.

* Read my comments made on November 2.