Earthpages Book of Remembrance

Continuing on with our month of remembrance, I should note that most of my remembered celebs are in music.

Music is my first love. I was born singing a tune. But I need more primal therapy to remember what it was. 🙂

A little later in life I became interested in thinkers and then the arts in general.

Painting, I didn’t get into fully until my 20s and then more seriously in my 30s. I know the difference between Manet and Monet but still, music is my number one passion… after God, that is.

So after posting my last Remembrance, I remembered a musician who has been in my life a very long time.

Leonard Cohen was one of those guys that my elder sibs listened to when I was a babe. The big song was called “Suzanne” and she took you down to the river and gave you tea and oranges that came all the way from China… Well not quite, but you gotta remember, I was a very young boy when this came out, so no wonder I can’t remember the words exactly.

It’s actually a hauntingly beautiful lyric; the entire song can be read here.

A fellow Canadian, Cohen once said that most musicians felt he didn’t really ‘cook’ and old school poets thought he wasn’t a ‘real’ poet. Caught somewhere in the middle, he ended up being way more famous – and enduringly so – than most of his two-bit critics.

Suddenly it’s the 80s and I’m no longer a kid. I’m working as a City Gardener for a summer job and guess who’s playing through my walkman (remember those?) during lunchtime.

You got it.

Leonard put out some really fantastic albums in the 80s.

Talk about the comeback kid. But he wasn’t a kid. In fact, he ached in the places where he used to play.

And even into the 90s, Cohen was still relevant and much sought after. He saw the future and it was murder.

Apparently swindled out of his fortune in the new millennium, Cohen found himself bankrupt—although I never fully believe it when celebs claim they’re broke.

Oh, only 10 million then? Not 20?

Whatever.

He went on tour again and released yet more albums. The last one before his death was something about wanting it darker. I didn’t love nor hate it but feel he really peaked with “Suzanne” and then again in the 80s.

Hats off to a great Canadian. Artists like him, Neil Young, Drake, Justin B., Avril, Joni, and Alanis help to put Canada on the map. There are quite a few more famous Canadian musicians, male and female. But today it’s Leonard I want to focus on.

They sentenced me to twenty years of boredom

For trying to change the system from within

I’m coming now, I’m coming to reward them

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin…

An upcoming tribute album of “sketches” is to be released any day now.

His legacy continues…