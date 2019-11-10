Woman’s arms found in backpack of Russian professor | World news | The Guardian | + Opinion

Napoleonic expert Oleg Sokolov fell in river trying to dispose of body parts, say authorities, with other remains found at his home

Opinion:

You see? Weirdos can hide out in any profession. For a long time, academia was considered one of the respectable places where professors were seen almost as 20th-century priests. That is, they were given the credibility, status and prestige that priests once enjoyed.

Today that should be changing. I realize some folks may have thought I was being extreme or bizarre with my fictional character Zeke from a few days ago. For those who didn’t read the entry, Zeke carried away body parts in plastic bags as an initiation into his life of crime and espionage. Zeke even married a local gal to strengthen his cover. All fictional of course. But fiction must have some kind of connection to reality – even if symbolic or obscure – to make dramatic sense to its audience.

And so today, we have this very real headline: Napoleonic expert Oleg Sokolov fell in river trying to dispose of body parts.

Some professors do carry body parts around.

I’m not the weird one for saying so. They are the weirdos for actually doing it.

I’m just reporting what’s actually going down in our crazed 21st-century reality.

You can choose to ignore it and live in a fantasy world. Or you can face it.

And be careful, students what courses you choose next semester! 😲