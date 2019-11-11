Remembrance Day Memories

Remembrance Day is one of my favorite days. Whenever possible I watch the ceremonies with my Mom. She is a great Canadian who loves the freedoms which our country affords.

Mom’s father was a country doctor near Belleville ON and a member of the provincial parliament for Hastings County, Ontario. Doc Welsh, as he was called, used to invite young soldiers on leave into his home to try to cheer them up before they had to go back to the war. My grandmother would bake them all sorts of goodies. She was a great cook and hostess. And my young Mom, who was just a girl at the time, loved every minute of it. She saw firsthand the type of people who risked their lives, health and wholeness for the freedoms we enjoy today.

Remembrance Day was also the day when I gave a presentation for an authoritarian professor who was instrumental in the destruction of my academic career. I haven’t suffered physically but I have suffered psychologically and economically.

So the day means a lot to me, as do the Canadian freedoms which I believe are under siege in the 21st century.

Let’s not forget. And when we say that, let’s not say it as some kind of politically correct platitude.

Instead, let’s do everything we can to bring those who threaten our hard-won freedom to justice.

—Michael Clark, Ph.D.