In this week’s Fortune “Eye on A.I.” newsletter: the view from Web Summit and why everyone should read the report on Uber’s fatal crash

Source: A.I. Is Everywhere—But Where Is Human Judgment? | Fortune

Opinion: Some new cars have a hands-free steering feature where AI senses the white stripes painted on the road and the car ahead. Personally, I wouldn’t use it. One little bug in the program, the wheels turn too fast and that’s it.

Game over.