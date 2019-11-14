COLUMBIA – A teen who killed his father at home before fatally shooting a first-grader on a South Carolina elementary school playground is either a traumatized son who can be rehabilitated or a dangerous and pathological liar with no remorse, …

Source: Psychiatrists conflict over rehabilitation for teenage shooter | The Sumter Item

Opinion:

Back in grad studies I wrote a paper about some of the crosscultural, philosophical and theological questions that can arise when studying the idea of mental illness. I have never been one to take the concept of mental illness as a given. Instead, I have asked questions – a lot of questions – and admittedly still don’t have all the answers.

But one thing I did do in that paper was make a broad distinction between two types of so-called mental illness.

Type A – The violent type

Type B – The non-violent type

What’s interesting in the above-linked article is that psychiatrists seem to be unsure just what type this teen murderer really is.

Do some people do bad things simply because they are traumatized? Or is it in their DNA, so to speak, to simply enjoy killing?

Many people conflate the two types. But in reality – that, is statistically speaking – the vast majority of mental sufferers are non-violent.

Still, the nasty and stigmatizing idea of someone “psycho-ing out on you” (with the implication of potential violence) is often thurst upon Type B, the non-violent type.

I doubt many people will lose their jobs by saying that phrase. Mental sufferers by and large are a silent, oppressed voice. So society gets away with murder, if you will, in discriminating against them.

Other offensive terms – like what’s happening with the Canadian former broadcaster Don Cherry – immediately hit the radar and punishments for transgressions are usually swift and severe. But why not the same response with cruelty and discrimination toward psychological sufferers?

Is the redress really about morality and human rights or more about the degree of social power a discriminated group holds?