Leonard Cohen: Thanks for the Dance, review – the life-enhancing final thoughts of a lyrical master | + Opinion


Leonard Cohen’s unfinished final album – completed after his death by his son – finds the singer in love with life

Source: Leonard Cohen: Thanks for the Dance, review – the life-enhancing final thoughts of a lyrical master

Opinion:

I just wrote about Leonard Cohen the other day in Earthpages Book of Remembrance. He’s one of those interesting cats who is championed neither in the music world (except for by a few) or in the oft pretentious, elitist world of verse (ditto). However, he made it big time. This review, I think, is from the UK. Cohen himself was a dyed in the wool Canadian.

It takes a special kind of person to reach out beyond their national identity and embrace the world. Cohen, himself, lived in Greece for quite a while and echoes of that – which must have been a wonderful experience – reverberate throughout his opus.

I already wrote about Cohen so I’ll keep this brief today. Just saw the headline and had to say…

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.